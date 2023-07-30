Short Interest in Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Grows By 43.5%

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the June 30th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 282.4 days.

Stella-Jones Trading Down 1.4 %

Stella-Jones stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 645. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $27.89 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average is $41.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STLJF shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Stella-Jones to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

