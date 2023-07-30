Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Increases By 20.0%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.0 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

SSAAF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products.

