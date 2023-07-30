Short Interest in Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Decreases By 20.4%

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sono-Tek Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SOTK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. 7,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042. Sono-Tek has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $74.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.62 and a beta of -0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sono-Tek

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 135,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 6.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

