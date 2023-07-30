Short Interest in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Grows By 18.7%

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SWBI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. 265,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $590.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $144.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.