Short Interest in Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Increases By 79.6%

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,300 shares, a growth of 79.6% from the June 30th total of 151,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Small Pharma Price Performance
Shares of DMTTF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 44,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,252. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. Small Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.33.
Small Pharma Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Small Pharma
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.