Short Interest in Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Increases By 79.6%

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,300 shares, a growth of 79.6% from the June 30th total of 151,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of DMTTF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 44,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,252. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. Small Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.33.

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-duration psychedelic-assisted therapies for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is based on N,N, dimethyltryptamine, a naturally occurring psychoactive molecule. The company's product includes SPL026, which is in clinical Phase IIa for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and SPL028, an injectable formulation of deuterated DMT, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, as well as SPL801B, an oral dosage.

