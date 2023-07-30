Short Interest in Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Decreases By 24.2%

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sidus Space news, CEO Carol Marlene Craig purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $115,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Sidus Space alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sidus Space

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sidus Space in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sidus Space during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Sidus Space by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sidus Space during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sidus Space during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Sidus Space Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Sidus Space stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,613,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -1.49. Sidus Space has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $4.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 million. Sidus Space had a negative net margin of 179.84% and a negative return on equity of 214.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sidus Space will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Sidus Space

(Get Free Report)

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision machining, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sidus Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sidus Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.