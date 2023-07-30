Short Interest in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Rises By 35.4%

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the June 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $149.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.17. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,450,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,882,085,000 after buying an additional 404,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,797,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,705,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $862,401,000 after purchasing an additional 375,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,603,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,024,000 after purchasing an additional 836,059 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

