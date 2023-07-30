Short Interest in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expands By 24.6%

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 888,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 192.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 80,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after acquiring an additional 53,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.20.

SBA Communications Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,826. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.87 and a 200 day moving average of $252.55. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $214.51 and a 1-year high of $356.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.