Short Interest in Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA) Declines By 17.4%

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sagaliam Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition by 141.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sagaliam Acquisition alerts:

Sagaliam Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAGA opened at $11.00 on Friday. Sagaliam Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71.

About Sagaliam Acquisition

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify target business in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sagaliam Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagaliam Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.