Short Interest in Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVBW) Declines By 23.4%

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVBW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Revelation Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Revelation Biosciences stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 3,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,290. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Revelation Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.14.

About Revelation Biosciences

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunologic-based therapeutics and diagnostics for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is REVTx-99, an intranasal immunomodulator to prevent or treat infections caused by various respiratory viruses, such as SARS-CoV-2 comprising its variants, influenza A and B, parainfluenza, rhinovirus, and RSV, as well as is being developed for other indications comprising allergic rhinitis and chronic nasal congestion.

