Short Interest in Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVBW) Declines By 23.4%

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVBW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Revelation Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of Revelation Biosciences stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 3,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,290. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Revelation Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.14.
About Revelation Biosciences
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Revelation Biosciences
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Revelation Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelation Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.