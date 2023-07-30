Short Interest in Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ:REUN) Drops By 19.3%

Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 142,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 411,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Reunion Neuroscience

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reunion Neuroscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ:REUN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Reunion Neuroscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reunion Neuroscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REUN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 109,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,229. Reunion Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Reunion Neuroscience ( NASDAQ:REUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reunion Neuroscience will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REUN has been the topic of several research reports. Bloom Burton cut Reunion Neuroscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on Reunion Neuroscience in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Reunion Neuroscience Company Profile

Reunion Neuroscience Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic solutions for mental health conditions in North America. The company's lead asset includes RE104, a clinical-stage serotonergic psychedelic therapeutic product for antidepressant applications. It is also developing the RE200 series, which comprises molecules that are structurally designed to be similar to classical psychedelics with selective potency at the target serotonin 2A receptor (5HT2A) for potential chronic treatment in various patient populations and indications.

Further Reading

