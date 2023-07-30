Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Declines By 18.7%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,496,800 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 1,842,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 516.1 days.
Repsol Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYF traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254. Repsol has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06.
Repsol Company Profile
