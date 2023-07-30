Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Declines By 18.7%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,496,800 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 1,842,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 516.1 days.

Repsol Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYF traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254. Repsol has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

