Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Increases By 20.0%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,820,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 34,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,214,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $16.96. 156,253,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,511,438. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $69.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.2662 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $1,061,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

