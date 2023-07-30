Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Increases By 20.0%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,820,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 34,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,214,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $16.96. 156,253,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,511,438. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $69.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.2662 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.