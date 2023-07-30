Short Interest in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPW) Rises By 21.4%

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PowerUp Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PWUPW remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Friday. PowerUp Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

PowerUp Acquisition Company Profile

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

