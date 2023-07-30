Short Interest in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPW) Rises By 21.4%

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PowerUp Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PWUPW remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Friday. PowerUp Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.
PowerUp Acquisition Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PowerUp Acquisition
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for PowerUp Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerUp Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.