Short Interest in Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Grows By 28.6%

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Stock Performance

Shares of PYNKF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.18. 2,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,275. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29.

Get Perimeter Medical Imaging AI alerts:

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. The company offers an optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system provides clinicians with cross-sectional of tissues down to 2 mm dept.

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.