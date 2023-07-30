Short Interest in Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Declines By 22.5%

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,400 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 519,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PRMRF traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,893. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $396.19 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

Paramount Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.0946 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 54.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRMRF shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Paramount Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

Featured Articles

