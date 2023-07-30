Short Interest in NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Declines By 17.1%

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 752,900 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 907,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 418.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of NUVSF stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $10.72.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

