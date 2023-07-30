Short Interest in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Grows By 33.3%

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 6,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $13.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

