Short Interest in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Drops By 17.3%

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,100 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the June 30th total of 463,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Novan in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Novan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management cut Novan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan Price Performance

NASDAQ NOVN opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.06. Novan has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novan

Novan ( NASDAQ:NOVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 700.28% and a negative net margin of 128.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novan will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Novan by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novan by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novan by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

See Also

