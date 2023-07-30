Short Interest in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Drops By 17.9%

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,600 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 269,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NextCure Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ NXTC opened at $1.70 on Friday. NextCure has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65.
NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that NextCure will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.
NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.
