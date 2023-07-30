Short Interest in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Drops By 17.9%

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,600 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 269,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NextCure Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC opened at $1.70 on Friday. NextCure has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that NextCure will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextCure

About NextCure

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NextCure by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 121,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NextCure by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,981 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextCure by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 488,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 57,979 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NextCure by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 52,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NextCure by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 406,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 176,585 shares during the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

