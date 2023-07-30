Short Interest in Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Decreases By 21.7%

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,700 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the June 30th total of 260,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Nevada Copper in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

NEVDF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.14. 111,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,620. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. Nevada Copper has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.33.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.

