Short Interest in Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Drops By 21.5%

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Naspers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

NPSNY stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,709. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average is $35.66. Naspers has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

