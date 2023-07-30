Short Interest in Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Grows By 60.2%

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the June 30th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Movano Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOVE opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. Movano has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Movano

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movano

In other Movano news, CFO Jeremy Cogan bought 35,000 shares of Movano stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 723,649 shares in the company, valued at $723,649. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Emily Fairbairn acquired 250,000 shares of Movano stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 528,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeremy Cogan acquired 35,000 shares of Movano stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 723,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,649. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $330,000. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Movano by 95.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 540,786 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Movano during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Movano during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 17.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Movano

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.

