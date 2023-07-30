Short Interest in Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Grows By 60.2%

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the June 30th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Movano Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MOVE opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. Movano has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.11.
Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Movano
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movano
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Movano by 95.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 540,786 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Movano during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Movano during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 17.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Movano
Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Movano
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.