Short Interest in IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Grows By 19.1%

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,649,400 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 3,904,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 968.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on IWG from GBX 190 ($2.44) to GBX 155 ($1.99) in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Get IWG alerts:

IWG Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IWGFF remained flat at $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. IWG has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.