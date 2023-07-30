Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Rises By 98.9%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,300 shares, a growth of 98.9% from the June 30th total of 369,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 821,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGE. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,773,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,550,000 after purchasing an additional 245,066 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,355,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,141,000 after buying an additional 173,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,947,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,309,000 after buying an additional 408,994 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,339,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,177,000 after buying an additional 30,721 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,225,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,852,000 after acquiring an additional 775,709 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 703,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,227. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

