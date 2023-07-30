Short Interest in iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA) Decreases By 25.0%

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EFRA traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.17. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550. iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Company Profile

The iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (EFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies that provide infrastructure and industrials solutions to support energy efficiency and emissions mitigation, pollution reduction, or land and resource optimization.

Featured Stories

