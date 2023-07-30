Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Declines By 29.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the June 30th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.07. 22,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,033. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
