Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Declines By 29.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the June 30th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.07. 22,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,033. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSJS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46,179 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 429.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 65,973 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.