Short Interest in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expands By 20.8%

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,684,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,710,000 after purchasing an additional 238,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,274,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,953,000 after acquiring an additional 116,338 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on IFF. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.93.

NYSE IFF traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $85.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,285,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $129.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.11 and its 200 day moving average is $90.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.42%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

