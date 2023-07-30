Short Interest in Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Increases By 63.3%

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Global Helium Trading Down 12.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HECOF opened at $0.13 on Friday. Global Helium has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.
About Global Helium
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global Helium
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Global Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.