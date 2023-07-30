Short Interest in Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Increases By 63.3%

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Global Helium Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HECOF opened at $0.13 on Friday. Global Helium has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.

Get Global Helium alerts:

About Global Helium

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Global Helium Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces helium resources in Canada and United States. The company's flagship project comprises 35 helium exploration permits located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan. It also focuses on the acquisition of helium properties in Alberta and Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.