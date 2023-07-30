Short Interest in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Increases By 16.6%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of GLBE opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average is $32.30. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 41.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
GLBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
