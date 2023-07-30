Short Interest in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Increases By 16.6%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

Shares of GLBE opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average is $32.30. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 41.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 88,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

GLBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

