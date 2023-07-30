Short Interest in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Rises By 54.1%

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the June 30th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genetic Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genetic Technologies stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Free Report) by 148.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,901 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.50% of Genetic Technologies worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genetic Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Genetic Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 50,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, EasyDNA and GeneType/Corporate.

