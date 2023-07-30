Short Interest in Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Rises By 50.0%

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Galaxy Gaming Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GLXZ remained flat at $2.70 during midday trading on Friday. 12,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,893. The stock has a market cap of $66.07 million, a P/E ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58. Galaxy Gaming has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.85.
About Galaxy Gaming
