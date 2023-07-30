Short Interest in Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Rises By 50.0%

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Galaxy Gaming Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLXZ remained flat at $2.70 during midday trading on Friday. 12,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,893. The stock has a market cap of $66.07 million, a P/E ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58. Galaxy Gaming has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.85.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker.

