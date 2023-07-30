Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Increases By 108.3%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

FDTS traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $40.27. The company had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 963. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $41.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.05.

Get First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.5546 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 43,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FDTS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 400 small-cap companies selected from the S&P Developed Markets ex-US BMI based on S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.