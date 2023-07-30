Short Interest in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Rises By 60.0%

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ FWAC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.75. 13,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 0.7% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 0.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 738,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 69,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire business in the real estate industry.

