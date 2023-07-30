Short Interest in Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGR) Rises By 16.4%

Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embrace Change Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embrace Change Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in Embrace Change Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000.

Get Embrace Change Acquisition alerts:

Embrace Change Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMCGR opened at $0.13 on Friday. Embrace Change Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Embrace Change Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embrace Change Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.