Short Interest in ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Declines By 26.7%

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,097,700 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 6,954,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 265.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ECNCF. Raymond James downgraded ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

ECN Capital stock remained flat at $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,973. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Featured Stories

