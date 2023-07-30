Short Interest in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Grows By 15.9%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 692,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance
Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.1173 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cornerstone Total Return Fund
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.