Short Interest in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Grows By 15.9%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 692,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.1173 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 17,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 76,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

