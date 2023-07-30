Short Interest in Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Increases By 21.2%

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Cogna Educação Stock Performance

COGNY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,610. Cogna Educação has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45.

Get Cogna Educação alerts:

About Cogna Educação

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

Receive News & Ratings for Cogna Educação Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogna Educação and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.