Short Interest in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Drops By 47.9%

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,500 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the June 30th total of 536,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 38.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 304,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth $52,000. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,062. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

Catalyst Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CBIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of liver fibrosis associated with a broad spectrum of chronic liver diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops Hydronidone, that has completed phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, a severe form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.

