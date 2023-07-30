Short Interest in Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Declines By 36.2%

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Burberry Group Trading Up 0.2 %

BURBY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.60. 9,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30.

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.533 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Burberry Group

BURBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($22.18) to GBX 2,400 ($30.77) in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. HSBC raised Burberry Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,310 ($29.62) to GBX 2,450 ($31.41) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($28.85) to GBX 2,200 ($28.21) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,330 ($29.88) to GBX 2,500 ($32.06) in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

