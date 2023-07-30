Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Drops By 25.2%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHFAP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.54. 20,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,087. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.