Short Interest in Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Drops By 29.3%

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the June 30th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Borregaard ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRRDF remained flat at $15.45 during trading on Friday. 499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65. Borregaard ASA has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Handelsbanken began coverage on shares of Borregaard ASA in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Borregaard ASA

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials and biochemicals in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

