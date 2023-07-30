Short Interest in Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Drops By 27.0%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the June 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bonterra Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BONXF remained flat at $0.20 during midday trading on Friday. 129,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,036. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23. Bonterra Resources has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.70.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
