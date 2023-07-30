Short Interest in Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Drops By 27.0%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the June 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bonterra Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BONXF remained flat at $0.20 during midday trading on Friday. 129,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,036. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23. Bonterra Resources has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.70.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

