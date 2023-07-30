Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Rises By 52.7%

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the June 30th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,617,000 after purchasing an additional 407,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 84,226 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $4,869,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 332,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50,907 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 50.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 237,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 79,512 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

BYM stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 53,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,033. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $14.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

