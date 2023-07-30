Short Interest in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Increases By 48.6%

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the June 30th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGR. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avinger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avinger in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. 244,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,467. Avinger has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Avinger had a negative net margin of 208.86% and a negative return on equity of 674.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avinger will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 target price on shares of Avinger in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

