Short Interest in Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Grows By 36.4%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the June 30th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Augusta Gold Stock Performance
Shares of AUGG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. 44,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,624. Augusta Gold has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.
Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.
Augusta Gold Company Profile
Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.
