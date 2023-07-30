Short Interest in Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Grows By 36.4%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the June 30th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Augusta Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AUGG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. 44,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,624. Augusta Gold has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

Get Augusta Gold alerts:

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Augusta Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

(Get Free Report)

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.