Short Interest in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Expands By 14.8%

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 29,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ARMP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. 152,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,296. The company has a market capitalization of $88.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $4.92.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11). Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a negative net margin of 841.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

