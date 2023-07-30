Short Interest in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Grows By 21.5%

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 646,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ARDS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. 526,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,383,693. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.79.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that has completed Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.