Short Interest in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Increases By 25.3%

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the June 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Alto Ingredients Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alto Ingredients has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $5.30.
Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $313.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alto Ingredients Company Profile
Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide used for beverage carbonation and dry ice; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.
