Short Interest in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Increases By 25.3%

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the June 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Alto Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alto Ingredients has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $5.30.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $313.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 522.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24,016 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide used for beverage carbonation and dry ice; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

