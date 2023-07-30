Short Interest in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expands By 15.7%

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the June 30th total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 781,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $114.99 on Friday. Allegion has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 59.20%. The firm had revenue of $912.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John H. Stone bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at $10,991,201.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John H. Stone purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at $10,991,201.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Allegion by 4.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Allegion by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 33.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

